COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 20 New Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 339

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,07,347 on Friday with an addition of 20 new cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,595, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,93,413 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals, while 29 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 339 active cases.

No fresh cases were reported in 20 districts, he said.

With 25,029 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,46,62,632, the official added.

