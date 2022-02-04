COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 2,113 cases, achieves 100% vaccination with 1st dose for 18-plus

Raipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,454 a day ago, taking the tally to 11,36,435, while 19 fresh deaths pushed up the toll to 13,914, an official said.

All eligible people above 18 years have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh, health department data showed.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.32 per cent, down from 5.87 per cent on Thursday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,03,835 after 127 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,362 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 18,686, the official said.

“Raipur recorded 342 cases, followed by Durg 198, Dhamtari 162, Rajnandgaon 146, Jashpur 115, Bilaspur 98, Kanker 95 and Raigarh 72, among other districts," he said.

With 39,735 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,64,32,643, the official said.

Meanwhile, cent per cent of the population above 18 has been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine as on February 3 with their numbering standing at 1,95,63,452, according to a health department release.

Similarly, 74 per cent of the eligible people above 18 years of age (total 1,46,01,944) have been given both doses of the vaccine.

Also, 62 per cent of teens in the 15-18 age segment (10,14,765) have been administered the first dose, the release said.

In all, 3,56,01,825 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including precaution doses to 2,72,465 health workers, frontline staff and people above 60, the release added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,36,435, new cases 2,113, death toll 13,914, recovered 11,03,835, active cases 18,686, total tests 1,64,32,643. PTI COR RSY RSY

