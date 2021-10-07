COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 24 New Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 215

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,464 on Thursday with the addition of 24 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,568, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,681 after seven people were discharged from hospitals, while 12 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 215 active cases.

"Durg district recorded the maximum five new cases, while Raipur district saw four cases. Three districts, including Bilaspur, recorded three cases each. No fresh cases were reported from 18 districts districts," he said.

With 19,565 swab samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 13,233,671, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,464, new cases 24, death toll 13,568, recovered 9,91,681, active cases 215, total tests 13,233,671.

