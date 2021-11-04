COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 25 fresh cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 290

Raipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,06,121 on Wednesday with the addition of 25 new cases, while the death toll increased to 13,583 after three patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The recovery count rose to 9,92,248 after 7 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 290 active cases, he said.

Among districts, Raipur recorded the highest new cases at 8, the official said.

No fresh coronavirus infections were reported in 18 districts.

With 14,939 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 13,716,617, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,121, new cases 25, death toll 13,583, recovered cases 9,92,248, active cases 290, total tests 13,716,617. PTI COR RSY RSY

