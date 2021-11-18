COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 26 New Cases, 1 Death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,06,459 on Thursday with an addition of 26 new cases, while the death toll rose to 13,591 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 9,92,596 after five people were discharged from hospitals and six others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 272 active cases, he said.

No fresh coronavirus cases were reported from 15 districts, the official said.

With 26,802 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,40,15,377, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,459, new cases 26, death toll 13,591, recovered 9,92,596, active cases 272, total tests 1,40,15,377.

