COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 26 new cases, zero death; active tally at 283

Raipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,295 on Tuesday with the addition of 26 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,564, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,448 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals, while 15 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 283 active cases.

"Sukma district recorded 8 new cases and Raipur 6. No fresh cases were reported from 15 districts, while 10 districts, including Durg, reported one case each," he said.

With 23,050 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 13,050,684, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,295, new cases 26, death toll 13,564, recovered 9,91,448, active cases 283, total tests 13,050,684. PTI COR RSY RSY

