COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 27 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 189

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,681 on Monday with the addition of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,570, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,922 after 9 people were discharged from hospitals, while 12 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

Chhattisgarh now has 189 active cases.

"Raipur district recorded 10 new cases, while Durg district recorded 4 cases. Two districts, including Bilaspur, saw 3 cases each. Korba district recorded 2 cases and five districts reported 1 infection each. No fresh cases were reported in 18 districts," he said.

With 19,708 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 13,421,955, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,681, new cases 27, death toll 13,570, recovered 9,91,922, active cases 189, total tests 13,421,955.

