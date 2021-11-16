COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 28 new cases, no fresh death

Raipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,386 on Monday with an addition of 28 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,588, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,543 after 4 people were discharged from hospitals, while 6 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 255 active cases.

With 23,874 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 13,934,653, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,386, new cases 28, death toll 13,588, recovered 9,92,543, active cases 255, total tests 13,934,653. PTI COR RSY RSY

