COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 28 New Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 207

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 10,05,598 as 28 new infections were reported on Wednesday, a health official said.

No fresh fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,821 after four people were discharged from hospitals while seven others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases and death toll in the state stands at 207 and 13,570 respectively.

"Durg district saw four new cases while Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Bilaspur and Kanker three each among other districts. No fresh case was ported in 14 districts during the day, while five districts in the state have no active cases," he said.

As 20,428 samples were tested during the day, the cumulative test count went up to 1,33,51,148.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,598, new cases 28, death toll 13,570, recoveries 9,91,821, active cases 207, total tests 1,33,51,148.

