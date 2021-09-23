COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 30 New Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 307

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,176 on Thursday with the addition of 30 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,563, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,306 after 6 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 17 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 307 active cases.

“Dantewada district saw the highest 5 new cases, while Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa districts reported 3 cases each. No fresh cases were reported from 15 districts," he said.

Raipur district reported 2 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,919, including 3,139 deaths, the official said.

With 27,161 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,29,32,930, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,176, new cases 30, death toll 13,563, recoveries 9,91,306, active cases 307, total tests 1,29,32,930.

