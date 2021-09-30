COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 32 Fresh Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 300

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count increased to 10,05,357 on Thursday with the addition of 32 new cases, while one fresh death pushed the toll to 13,566, an official said.

The recovery count reached 9,91,491 after 5 patients were discharged from hospitals and 11 others completed home isolation during the day, he said.

The state now has 300 active cases.

Bilaspur district recorded 6 new cases, while Durg and Balodabazar districts registered 5 and 4 infections, respectively, the official said.

No fresh coronavirus infection was reported in 16 districts, while four districts have no active cases at present, he said.

With 25,383 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 13,098,818, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,357, new cases 32, death toll 13,566, recovered 9,91,491, active cases 300, total tests 13,098,818.

