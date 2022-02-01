COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 3,241 new cases, 16 deaths

Raipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 3,241 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,29,104, while 16 more deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 13,869, an official said.

On Monday, the state had reported 2,693 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 coronavirus tests, was 6.82 per cent, down from 7.36 per cent the previous day, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 10,94,073 after 148 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,452 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 21,162, he said.

“Raipur recorded 493 cases, followed by Dhamtari 316, Durg 243, Kanker 214, Rajnandgaon 199, Bilaspur 141, Mungeli 140 and Raigarh 120, among other districts," the official said.

With 47,509 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,63,06,164, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,29,104, new cases 3,241, death toll 13,869, recovered 10,94,073, active cases 21,162, total tests 1,63,06,164. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)