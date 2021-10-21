COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 38 fresh cases, 1 death; active tally at 206

Raipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,05,773 on Thursday with the addition of 38 cases, while the death toll rose to 13,572 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 9,91,995 after 6 people were discharged from hospitals and 10 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 206 active cases, he said.

Durg district recorded the highest 13 new cases, while Raipur district registered 5 infections. Among others, Bastar and Bilaspur districts saw 4 and 3 infections, respectively, the official said.

No fresh cases were reported in 18 districts, he said.

With 22,228 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,34,80,263, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,773, new cases 38, death toll 13,572, recovered 9,91,995, active cases 206, total tests 1,34,80,263. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)