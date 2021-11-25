COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 38 New Cases, No Fresh Death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,673 on Thursday after 38 new cases came to light, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,593, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,768 after 15 people were discharged from hospitals, while 21 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 312 active cases.

Among districts, Raigarh recorded the highest cases at 11, he said.

No fresh cases were reported from 17 districts, the official said.

With 26,226 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,41,63,089, he added.

