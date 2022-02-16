COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 433 new cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 5,000

Raipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 433 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,47,880, while four fresh deaths pushed the toll to 14,016, an official said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.37 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,29,061 after 46 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,107 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 4,803, he said.

"Raipur recorded 63 cases, followed by Bilaspur 40, Balrampur 34, Kondagaon 28, Surguja 26, Durg 24, Korba 15 and Raigarh 11, among other districts," the official said.

With 31,595 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,68,18,022, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,47,880, new cases 433, death toll 14,016, recovered 11,29,061, active cases 4,803, total tests 1,68,18,022. PTI COR RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)