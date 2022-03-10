COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 59 new cases, one death

Raipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,51,717, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,034, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,37,177 after 14 people were discharged from hospitals and 87 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 506 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded nine cases, followed by Balrampur 6, Bilaspur five, Jashpur four, Kondagaon three, Rajnandgaon two and Kanker one, among other districts. No fresh coronavirus cases were reported in 11 districts," the official said.

With 18,797 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,72,83,108, he added.

