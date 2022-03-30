COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 7 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 126

Raipur, Mar 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,118, while no new death due to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, he said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.07 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,958 after five persons were discharged from hospitals, while 26 others completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 126 active cases, he said.

"No new coronavirus cases were reported in 24 districts,” the official said.

With 9,706 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,96,642, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,118, new cases 7, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,958, active cases 126, total tests 1,74,96,642. PTI COR RSY RSY

