COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 8 cases, zero death; no new infections in 23 districts

Raipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,129 on Thursday when eight new cases came to light, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from five districts, while the remaining 23 districts did not register any fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,583, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,267 after 6 people were discharged from hospitals, while 13 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 279 active cases, he said.

“Raigarh district saw 3 new cases, Bilaspur 2, while Raipur, Durg and Kanker reported one case each,” the official said.

With 4,849 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 1,37,21,466, he added.

