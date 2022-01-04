COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs spike in new cases at 1,059; 3 more die

Raipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday witnessed a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 1,059 people, including 14 junior doctors of Rajnandgaon Medical College Hospital, testing positive for the infection, taking its overall tally to 10,10,513, an official said.

The death toll reached 13,604 after three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, he said.

On Monday, the state had recorded 698 fresh coronavirus cases, but no fatality.

The recovery count increased to 9,93,932 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 12 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2977, the official said.

Raipur recorded 343 coronavirus cases, followed by 159 in Bilaspur, 141 in Raigarh, 89 in Durg, 73 in Korba and 44 in Rajnandgaon, among other districts, he said.

As many as 14 junior doctors of Rajnandgaon Medical College Hospital in the district were among 44 those who tested positive for the infection, the official added.

With 35,705 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,50,39,646," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,10,513, new cases 1,059, death toll 13604, recovered cases 9,93,932, active cases 2,977, total tests 1,50,39,646. PTI COR RSY RSY

