COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 1,292 new cases, 14 deaths

Raipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, up by 316 from a day ago, taking the tally to 11,40,467, while 14 fresh deaths raised the toll to 13,951, an official said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 3.46 per cent, down from 4.62 per cent on Sunday, when the state had registered 976 COVID-19 infections on the back of 21,139 tests, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,12,810 after 122 people were discharged from hospitals and 4,058 others completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 13,706, he said.

"Raipur recorded 157 cases, followed by Durg 132, Surajpur 92, Mungeli 83, Narayanpur 76, Rajnandgaon 73, Bilaspur 63 and Raigarh 39, among other districts," the official said.

With 37,372 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,65,24,806," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,40,467, new cases 1,292, death toll 13,951, recovered 11,12,810, active cases 13,706, total tests 1,65,24,806. PTI COR RSY RSY

