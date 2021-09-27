COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Records 27 New Cases, No Fresh Death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,269 on Monday after 27 new infections came to light, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,564, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,423 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals, while 19 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 282 active cases.

“Janjgir-Champa district recorded the highest 5 new cases, while Korba district saw 4 cases. Raipur district reported 2 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,927, including 3,139 deaths," he said.

No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts, the official said.

With 23,279 swab samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 13,027,634, he said.

