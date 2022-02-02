COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 2,764 new cases, 14 deaths

Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 2,764 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,31,868, while 14 fresh deaths raised the toll to 13,883, an official said.

The state had reported 3,241 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths linked to the infection a day ago.

The state's daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 6.15 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 10,96,510 after 135 people were discharged from hospitals and 2,302 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 21,475, he said.

“Raipur recorded 383 cases, followed by Durg 280, Kanker 263, Bilaspur 159, Rajnandgaon 158, Kondagaon 150, Dhamtari 139, Korba 113 and Raigarh 111, among other districts," the official said.

With 44,918 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,63,51,082, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,31,868, new cases 2,764, death toll 13,883, recovered 10,96,510, active cases 21,475, total tests 1,63,51,082. PTI COR RSY RSY

