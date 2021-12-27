COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Records 49 Fresh Cases, 1 Death

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,07,672 on Monday with an addition of 49 new cases, while the death toll rose to 13,598 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 9,93,729 after 10 people were discharged from hospitals and 23 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 345 active cases, he said.

No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts, he said.

With 20,988 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,48,40,219, the official said.

