COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 5,649 new cases, 15 deaths

Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,81,178 on Thursday with an addition of 5,649 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,697 after 15 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

Chhattisgarh also reported 13 more cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, which took the number of people affected by the new strain to 21, the official said.

The state's positivity rate stood at 10.78 per cent, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 5,625 cases and nine deaths.

The number of recoveries reached 10,35,745 after 167 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,752 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 31,736 active cases.

Raipur district reported 1,442 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,80,048, including 3,171 deaths. The district has 8,095 active cases, the official said.

Durg recorded 1053 cases followed by Raigarh 413, Rajnandgaon 334, Korba 267, Bilaspur 256 and Janjgir-Champa 207, among other districts, he said.

With 52,411 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,58,24,622, the official said.

Meanwhile, Director of Chhattisgarh Epidemic Control Dr Subhash Mishra said "Of the 13 Omicron cases, seven were reported from Rajnandgaon and three each from from Raipur and Durg district." Among the new Omicron patients, two were minors - a 13-year-old girl from Durg and a 17-year-old boy from Raipur, he said.

None of the new patients had any travel history outside the country, Dr Mishra added.

