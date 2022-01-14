COVID-19: Chhattisgarh records 6,153 new cases, 5 deaths

Raipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,50,228 on Friday with an addition of 6,153 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 13,639 after five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The state's case positivity rate was 10.21 per cent, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

On Thursday, Chhattisgarh had recorded 6,015 cases and seven deaths.

The number of recoveries reached 10,05,727 after 197 people were discharged from hospitals, while 3,886 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 30,862 active cases.

Raipur district reported 1,859 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,71,445, including 3,158 deaths. The district has 8,369 active cases, the official said.

Raigarh recorded 949 cases followed by Durg 854, Korba 444, Bilaspur 391, Janjgir-Champa 243, Rajnandgaon 209 and Jashpur 188, among other districts, he said.

With 60,257 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,55,40,009, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,50,228, new cases 6,153, death toll 13,639, recovered 10,05,727, active cases 30,862, total tests 1,55,40,009. PTI COR RSY RSY

