COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 106 Cases, Highest Since August

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,07,847 on Wednesday after 106 cases were detected, the single day addition touching the 100-mark in the state for the first time after August, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,600, while the recovery count increased to 9,93,784 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals and 25 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 463, he said.

"Raigarh recorded 40 cases, followed by 17 in Bilaspur, 13 in Janjgir-Champa and 12 in Raipur. No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts, With 23,767 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,48,86,685," the official said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday directed district collectors to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, including keeping hospitals ready for emergencies.

He asked them increase the pace of testing and appealed to people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms.

Widespread awareness must be given about the COVID vaccination drive for children aged between 15 to 18 years starting from January 3 as well as the third precautionary dose to health workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age suffering from serious diseases beginning from January 10, he said.

