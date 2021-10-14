COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 16 New Cases, No Fresh Death; Active Tally At 203

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,05,614 on Thursday with the addition of 16 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,570, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,841 after 7 people were discharged from hospitals, while 13 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state's active case count stands at 203.

"Durg district recorded 5 new cases, while Raipur district saw 3 cases. Two districts, including Korba, recorded 2 cases each, while four districts reported 1 case each. No fresh cases were reported in 20 districts," he said.

With 15,562 swab samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 13,366,710, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,614, new cases 16, death toll 13,570, recoveries 9,91,841, active cases 203, total tests 13,366,710.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)