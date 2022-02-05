COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 1,764 cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate now 5.24 pc

Raipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 1,764 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,38,199, while 14 deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,928, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.24 per cent as on Saturday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,07,389 after 157 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,397 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 16,882, he said.

“Raipur recorded 288 cases, followed by Durg 175, Rajnandgaon 118, Bilaspur 117, Korba 98, Janjgir-Champa 96 and Kanker 89, among other districts. With 33,652 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,64,66,295,” the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,38,199, new cases 1,764, death toll 13,928, recovered 11,07,389, active cases 16,882, today tests 33,652, total tests 1,64,66,295. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)