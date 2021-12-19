COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 21 New Cases, Zero Death

Chhattisgarh reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its overall infection count to 10,07,399, a health official said.

As no death due to the virus was reported during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 13,595.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,93,472 after six patients were discharged from hospitals, while 25 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 332.

"Raipur recorded nine new cases, Raigarh five and Durg three. No fresh case was reported in 22 districts," he said.

As 11,183 samples were tested during the day, the cumulative test count went up to 1,46,88,083.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,399, new cases 21, feath toll 13,595, recoveries 9,93,472, active cases 332, total tests 1,46,88,083.

