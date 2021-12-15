COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 31 Fresh Cases, One Death; Active Tally At 353

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,07,295 on Wednesday with an addition of 31 new cases, while a fresh death due to the infection pushed the toll to 13,595, a health department official said.

The recovery count reached 9,93,347 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 31 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 353 active cases, he said.

No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts, the official said.

With 24,635 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,46,11,364, he added.

