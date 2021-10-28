COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 31 New Cases, Zero Death

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus positive case tally rose to 10,05,957 on Thursday with 31 new infections, a health official said.

No fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 13,575, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,097 after three patients were discharged from hospitals while six others completed their home isolation during the day.

There are 285 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Durg district recorded seven new cases, while two districts, including Raipur recorded five coronavirus cases each and three districts, including Raigarh saw three cases each. Also, five districts, including Bilaspur recorded one case each. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts," he said.

As 23,331 samples were tested during the day, the cumulative test count in the state increased to 13,627,926.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,957, new cases 31, death toll 13,575, recoveries 9,92,097, active cases 285, tests done so far 13,627,926.

