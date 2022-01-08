COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 3,455 cases, four deaths; active tally now 13,066

Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday added 3,455 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 10,20,811, while four deaths took the toll in the state to 13,613, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,94,132 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals and 57 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 13,066, he said.

"Raipur district reported 1,024 new cases, taking the tally to 1,62,312, including 3,147 deaths. The district has 3,984 active cases. Durg recorded 463 cases, followed by 455 in Raigarh, 372 in Bilaspur, 319 in Korba and 189 in Jashpur, among other districts," he said.

With 46,495 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,52,17,139, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,20,811, New cases 3,455, Death toll 13,613, Recovered 9,94,132, Active cases 13,066, today tests 46,495, Total tests 1,52,17,139. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

