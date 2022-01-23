COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 3,841 New Cases, 11 Deaths; Positivity Rate Now 14.03 Pc

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,95,709 on Sunday with the addition of 3,841 cases, while the toll stood at 13,727 after 11 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, which is cases detected per 100 tests, was 14.03 per cent on Sunday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 10,49,992 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals and 2,925 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 31,990, he said.

"Raipur district reported 1,018 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,84,038, including 3,178 deaths. The district has 8,212 active cases. Durg saw 790 cases, followed by Raigarh 291, Bilaspur 250, Bastar 239, Jashpur 164 and Rajnandgaon 142, among other districts," he said.

With 27,377 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,59,47,251, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,95,709, new cases 3,841, death toll 13,727, recovered 10,49,992, active cases 31,990, today tests 27,377, total tests 1,59,47,251.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)