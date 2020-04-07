COVID-19 Claims First Victim In Odisha As 72-year-old Person From Jharpada Passes Away

On Tuesday, Odisha registered its first COVID-19 death. According to the state Department of Health and Family Welfare, the aforesaid individual was a 72-year-old person hailing from the Jharpada area. He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on April 4 with respiratory distress. While he expired on April 6, his reports subsequently confirmed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Moreover, the patient was suffering from hypertension. The Department of Health and Family Welfare added that further steps such as contact tracing were underway.

Masks mandatory in Odisha

Meanwhile, Odisha has become the first state in India to make the use of a face mask or use of cloth in at least two layers mandatory for residents when they come out of their homes. This order shall come into force from 7 am on April 9. Contending that the virus was believed to be spreading through droplets, the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department's order also cited that masks had proved to be extremely useful in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Naveen Patnaik announces 4 months' advance salary

So far, there are 4421 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India out of which 326 people have recovered while 114 individuals have lost their lives. On the other hand, 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Odisha. On March 25, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all government medical professionals including doctors and other healthcare staff will be paid a 4-month advance salary (for the months of April, May, June, and July).

The salary will be paid in April. Patnaik lauded the contribution of the healthcare professionals who were at the forefront of fighting the novel coronavirus crisis. Moreover, he directed the police to take strict action against anyone obstructing or misbehaving with the medical professionals.

