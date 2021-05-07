COVID-19: Complete Lockdown In Kerala From May 8; Check What Is Allowed & What Is Not

In a bid to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government on Thursday announced an 8-day complete statewide lockdown. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed that the entire state will be under lockdown from 6 am on May 8 to May 16.

The entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 6, 2021

Kerala CM announces complete statewide lockdown

Informing that guidelines on the statewide lockdown have been issued, Kerala Chief Minister said that there is no need to panic. Informing that the availability of essential articles/ services will be ensured, CM Vijayan said that lockdown is essential to ensure that the COVID-19 spread is contained and lives are secure. "Let us all cooperate. We shall overcome," he added.

Guidelines on the lockdown have been issued. There is no need for panic. Availability of essential articles/services will be ensured. Lockdown is essential to ensure #COVID19 spread is contained and that our lives are secure. Let us all cooperate. We shall overcome. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 6, 2021

As per Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that life-saving medicines for critical patients will be delivered through Highway Police as they will work along with the Fire and Rescue Services in this regard. Informing that the Chief Minister has requested the public to adhere to the guidelines issued regarding the lockdown, Kerala CMO said, "The CM has assured the availability of essential articles/services and requested everyone's cooperation in curbing the spread of COVID19."

Kerala Lockdown: What is allowed, what is not?

Shops, including ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries allowed to open. The district authorities asked to encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. Shops have been asked to down their shutters by 7:30 pm.

Banks, insurance and financial services allowed from 10 am to 1 pm only for the public with minimal staff up to 2 pm. Hospitality services to remain suspended. However, hotels, homestays lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and person stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

All educational, training, research, coaching institutions, places of worship, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic. cultural/ religious gathering shall remain closed. In case of the funeral, not more than 20 people will be permitted and details may be registered on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

In the case of prefixed marriages, not more than 20 persons can be permitted with strict social distancing protocol. Advance intimation to the nearest Police station shall be given and details shall be entered on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

All roadways and waterways transport services will remain suspended. Air and rail services (except Metro) will remain operational. However, use of taxis and auto-rickshaws including Uber, Ola etc will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies as well as transport from/to airports and railway stations (with proof of ticket).

Plying of private vehicles shall be allowed only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, medicines and other activities permitted under this order. Private vehicles for persons travelling for vaccination against COVID-19 (showing their vaccination registration), movement of persons from other states /countries to the destination from railway station and airport (with proof of ticket)

Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services. For interstate road transport of individuals on emergency purposes, registration on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal is mandatory. The central government's autonomous and subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed. However, offices of the Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Treasury, Public Utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), Disaster Management, Power Generation and transmission units, Postal department and post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early warning Agencies, Food Corporation of India, Indian Meteorological Department, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Central Water Commission, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (MPCS and EWDS works), Airport Authority of India, Airport, Seaport, Railways have been allowed to open.

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in the public and private sector such as dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc. will continue to remain functional. Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital services will be permitted. Agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, plantation and animal husbandry activities permitted.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Kerala so far has recorded over 17,86,396 positive cases, out of which, 13,89,515 have successfully recovered and 5,628 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 42,464 new cases, 27,152 fresh recoveries and 63 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 3,91,253.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay-Geralt)