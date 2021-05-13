COVID-19: Congress Demands 'transparency' On Proposal To Increase COVISHIELD Dose Interval

The Congress party on Thursday called for transparency from the Centre after a government panel recommended increasing the gap between two doses of COVISHIELD to 12-16 weeks. While no changes were suggested for COVAXIN, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice of taking any novel coronavirus vaccine. Moreover, it has pitched that lactating women should be eligible for jabs after delivery. In another big move, the NTAGI has proposed that those testing positive for COVID-19 must defer vaccination for 6 months after recovery.

Commenting on this development, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh raised suspicion on whether the recommendations were linked to the insufficient stock of vaccine doses. This comes amid a sharp drop in the vaccination rate since the last few weeks with several states alleging shortage and floating global tenders to inoculate their population faster. It is pertinent to note that the aforesaid proposals shall be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for approval. While a total of 13,85,24,054 persons have been inoculated in India, 3,88,44,449 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Meanwhile, suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha opined, "Why not just acknowledge we have a vaccine shortage? The lack of transparency in this government is translucent". He added, "It would make more sense for the government to officially adopt a Single Dose policy (until production rises) and vaccinate as many people above 18 years. Because once more are vaccinated, transmission of virus will cease".

While there was no official reaction from the Centre till the filing of this report, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan CN threw some light on the development. According to him, this shall help the government in carrying out the inoculation programme effectively. Citing the example of Canada, he assured that all efforts will be made to increase vaccine supply and explore local production options in the meantime.

Vaccination policy in India

In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage.