COVID-19: Corona Curfew In UP Extended For 2 Days, Restrictions To Continue Till May 6

The UP government decided to increase duration of the weekend lockdown by 48 hours to extend it to Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Written By
Srishti Jha
Uttar Pradesh

In view of spiraling COVID-19 infections State-wide, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced an extension of the partial lockdown until May 7. The UP government decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown by 48 hours to extend it to Tuesday and Wednesday. 

In accordance with an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal, the ongoing partial lockdown imposed has been extended till 7 am on May 6. Agencies have reported the same, 

The Yogi Adityanath led government announced a complete lockdown in the State, as commenced on April 30 to May 4. However, the State remains one of the worst affected by novel COVID-19 infection. Along with the lockdown, the State has also been under night curfew for the past two weeks. 

All shops, markets, restaurants, and establishments will now remain closed until Thursday at 7 am. This arrangement is for this week only, he said adding that decision has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus. During this period, all essential services will be allowed and the vaccination drive will continue, a senior official said but refused to term it as a "lockdown" and preferred "closure" instead. On April 29, the State government had announced that weekend lockdowns will now cover Mondays too.

According to the lockdown rules, religious places would be closed for public while medical shops and hospitals will remain open all through days of lockdown. The government advised public and State residents to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

COVID-19 situation in UP

On Sunday Uttar Pradesh had recorded 290 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection and 30,983 fresh cases as per the health department. Lucknow reported 25 deaths, followed by 21 deaths in Kanpur, 20 in Ghaziabad, 18 in Jhansi, 16 succumbed to death in Varanasi, 14 in Allahabad and 13 in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, which took that total tally to 1,99,25,604, according to the health ministry's bulletin. In the last 24 hours, as many as, 3,417 scummed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 2,18,959. A total of 16,29,3003 people recovered from the virus on Sunday. 

According to the health ministry, there are 34,13,642 active COVID-19 cases currently in India. The vaccination mark has reached 15,71,98,207. On May 1, India started the new phase of vaccination where people above the age of 18 started getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. A total of 3,00,732 were discharged the previous day.

First Published:
