COVID-19: CRPF Band Spreads Awareness Through Song, Croon 'corona Ko Harana Hai', Watch

The fight against COVID-19 would not have been possible without the frontliners who are risking their lives and trying to save the citizens lives. While doctors and other medical workers are directly involved in testing the potential patients and treating those affected, the contribution of the police and armed forces can’t be ignored. One part of this community, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) expressed its support in another way, by performing a special song to inform citizens about the precautions and perils related to the deadly virus.

READ: COVID-19: CRPF Provide The Needy With Food, Reusable Masks Amid Lockdown

The CRPF camp in Gurugram had a special ‘Desh ke naam sandesh’ (message to the nation). The force created a brilliant song based on the iconic Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara song.

READ:Coronavirus: CRPF Launches Helpline To Provide Assistance To People

Starting with, “Ye desh ka bal CRPF” (The strength of the country is CRPF), the band brilliantly highlights the importance of washing hands regularly, maintaining social distancing and the need to stay at home at the moment to protect themselves against coronavirus.

“Social distancing bana ke ra kho, corona ko harana hai. Hath ko baar baar dhona, bachoge tum corona se, Ghar pe rahoge, toh hi surakshit rahoge,” read some of the lyrics of the song.

READ:Forces Going Deeper Into Maoist Strongholds With More Sky And Ground Intelligence: CRPF DG

Watch the video above

Meanwhile, the CRPF has been supporting the country in the fight against COVID-19 by launching a special helpline that will inform of medicines and other essentials for the needy. The force also distributed food, reusable masks and other essentials in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, over 3000 active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, and 77 persons have lost their lives.

READ:CRPF To Pay Health Premium For Families Of Its 2,200 Troops Killed In Action