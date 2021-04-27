COVID-19: Couple Ties Knot Wearing PPE Kits In Madhya Pradesh After Groom Tests Positive

Amidst a viral apocalypse battering India, one couple ‘let love win’ by tying the knot despite one of them contracting coronavirus infection. The one-of-a-kind wedding took place in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh where the pair completed their wedding rituals donning PPE suits and face coverings. Gatherings for social and religious purposes have been restricted in Madhya Pradesh and in several states across India, to slow the spread of Covid. The state has limited the number of people at weddings to 50.

"The groom tested positive on April 19. We came here to stop the wedding but on the request and guidance of senior officials, the wedding was solemnized. The couple was made to wear PPE kits so that the infection doesn't spread,'' Navin Garg, a district official, was quoted by ANI as saying.

A video of the whole wedding ceremony made its way to the internet after being shared by ANI. In the 42 second long clip, the bride and groom could be seen taking pheras of the holy alter. In the background, one could hear the chanting of wedding mantras. Three others are also seen in the clip, one out of whom is seen capturing photographs while others assisting them in their wedding. The wedding took place on April 26.

Similar problem, unique solution

Earlier, a couple in California came up with a unique solution to ensure they got married on the planned wedding date even after the bride tested positive for COVID-19. Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jimenez were about to tie the knot in November, but the bride contracted COVID-19 just three days before the ceremony. Yet, the couple decided to go ahead with the wedding even as the bride needed to be isolated.

They finally exchanged vows holding the ends of a decorated ribbon, which made the couple feel as if they were holding hands. Photos of the ceremony that went viral on social media, showed the bride in her wedding dress, sitting by the window of her bedroom on the first floor, while the groom stood underneath the window in the front yard.

(Image Credits: ANI)