COVID-19: Covaxin Shows Robust Safety And Immunogenicity In Children, New Study Finds

In a major development concerning COVID-19 vaccinations, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin (BBV152) has been proved to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in the pediatric population of the 2-18 year age group in phase II/III trials, showed a study published in the peer-reviewed journal, The Lancet. As per the data published in the journal, Covaxin is one of the first COVID vaccines in the world to generate these data in the age group.

The results came after an extensive study that demonstrated high-level transparency in the COVID vaccine which is able to neutralise antibodies in children on an average of 1.7 times higher than in adults. Furthermore, the same dosage of Covaxin can be administered to adults and children, for primary immunisation and booster doses, thus making it a 'Universal Vaccine'.

Notably, all the aspects of the vaccine have been published extensively with 14 publications where data from over 550 million doses given to children in India has been also published. It also shows that the side effects after the administration of vaccines are minimal.

"From May 27, 2021, to July 10, 2021, we enrolled 526 children sequentially into groups 1 (n=176), 2 (n=175), and 3 (n=175). Vaccination was well tolerated, with no differences in reactogenicity between the three age groups, and no serious adverse events, deaths, or withdrawals due to an adverse event," the study stated.

Further, the study also claimed that the COVID vaccine was well tolerated in children aged 2–18 years, and induced higher neutralising antibody responses than those observed in adults, in whom the efficacy has been demonstrated.

Covaxin has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children: Bharat Biotech

The phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter study was conducted by Bharat Biotech for evaluating the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 years of age group. The clinical trial was conducted in the pediatric population between June 2021 and September 2021 and further showed safety, less reactogenic, and robust immunogenicity.

Later, the data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in October 2021 following which it received a nod for emergency use in children.

Speaking on the same, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, of the Indian vaccine maker noted that the safety of the vaccine is critical for children.

"We are glad to share that Covaxin has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children. We have now achieved our goal of developing a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children, for primary immunisation and booster doses, making Covaxin a universal vaccine. It has proven to be a highly safe vaccine based on data from more than 50 million doses administered to children in India," she added.

