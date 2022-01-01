While registrations for the vaccination of children have already begun, the central government has issued a series of guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccination drive which is scheduled to start from January 3, 2022. The registrations have started days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced about vaccinating children from January after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for administering eligible recipients in the age group between 15 and 18.

Speaking to Republic, Senior Paediatrician and Chairman, Nephron Clinic, Dr Sanjeev Bagai said, that the Cowin app has worked pretty well over the past few months and supported the vaccination drive across the country. "The application will now play a major role for the children to be vaccinated from January 3 further for administering booster shots for or relevant individuals", he said.

Speaking on providing separate COVID vaccine centres for children, he said that young kids having special requirements will need specific arrangements for them. "The process of vaccinating children and further monitoring them will be totally different from those of adults. Thereafter, separate COVID vaccine centres will help in providing specialisation for children.", Dr Bagai added.

Meanwhile, as per the guidelines issued for administering coronavirus vaccinations to children, state governments have also been advised to establish separate dedicated covid vaccination centres.

Guidelines for administering coronavirus vaccine to children

As part of the vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered to children. Those aged 15 or above will be able to get registered on the Cowin application. Apart from that, beneficiaries can also register online through an existing account on the app or can create a new account through a different mobile number. Meanwhile, they can go for onsite registration through the verifier or vaccinator in facilitated registration mode.

The time interval for the second dose has been fixed at 28 days after the first dose.

Image: PTI