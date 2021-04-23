COVID-19 Crisis: AIIMS Delhi Stops Contact Tracing Of Exposed Medics Amid Staff Shortage

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday said that only the symptomatic healthcare workers will be tested for COVID-19 and the quarantine of asymptomatic contacts will be discontinued. The decision was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation, which has led to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff.

In a statement, AIIMS said “In view of the current situation of COVID-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCW and quarantine of asymptomatic contacts should be discontinued. Only the symptomatic HCW should be tested and only those testing positives be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition.”

AIIMS Delhi further said that asymptomatic healthcare workers may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test. “HCW who test positive may be able to join work after 10 days period from the onset of symptoms, provided that they are afebrile for at least last 24 hours without the use of antipyretics and symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved. Those who are asymptomatic may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AIIMS COVID-19 Task Force requested its colleagues from other departments to provide 80% of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.

AIIMS-Delhi OPD closed

In the past two weeks, around 50 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus at AIIMS Delhi. The hospital authorities have decided to shut its physical OPD services and postpone routine inpatient admissions to contain the spread of the virus and augment resources for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Delhi is among the cities worst hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the capital clocked its highest 306 deaths and 26,169 new cases. The positivity rate is at more than 36.24 per cent, which means almost every third sample is COVID positive.

(With inputs from agency)