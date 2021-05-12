COVID-19 Crisis: Delhi Runs Out Of COVAXIN Stock; DyCM Blames Centre For Halt In Supply

All vaccination centres administering COVAXIN in the national capital have been closed owing to a paucity of doses, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia revealed on Wednesday. Addressing a press briefing, he quoted Bharat Biotech's letter to suggest that certain officials of the Centre had a say in the number of vaccine doses to be sent to each state and Union Territory. He lamented that the supply of COVAXIN had stopped despite the state government placing orders for 67 crore doses.

Squarely blaming the Union government for the present situation, he again cried foul over the export of 6.6 crore vaccines. Calling for an end to the export of vaccines, he stressed the need for all residents of Delhi to get inoculated in the next few months. A total of 32,49,525 persons have been inoculated in India, 9,58,216 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "We had demanded 67 lakh vaccines from COVAXIN. Bharat Biotech has written to us yesterday that we cannot give you vaccines as we don't have vaccines. They wrote in the letter, 'We are making dispatches as per the directives of concerned government officials. It is clear that these are Central government officials. 'We therefore sincerely regret that we cannot make any additional supplies as required by you'. There is no supply of COVAXIN to Delhi."

COVAXIN ने केंद्र के आदेशों पर दिल्ली को Vaccine देने से मना कर दिया!



Supply में रुकावट के वजह से दिल्ली के 17 स्कूलों में 100 Vaccination Centre बंद होंगे!



विदेशों को 6.6 करोड़ Vaccine Export कर दी लेकिन दिल्ली को 67 लाख COVAXIN नहीं दे रही केंद्र सरकार! #ModiKaVaccineDisaster pic.twitter.com/oK0KF0sNri — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 12, 2021

If 6.6 crore vaccines had not been exported, then every person of Delhi and Mumbai could have been vaccinated twice. This should also be the responsibility of the Centre. All the stock we had has been exhausted. Our COVISHIELD centres are operational. But we have shut down COVAXIN centres. I want to request the Centre to understand the gravity of the situation and act as a national government.

India opens up vaccination for all adults

In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage.