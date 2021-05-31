COVID-19 Crisis: 'Entire Population Will Be Vaccinated By 2021 End', Centre Assures SC

In a significant development, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the entire eligible population of India will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. A three-judge bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Bhat and Justice Rao were hearing the suo-motu case on the COVID-19 crisis.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre on the 'dual price policy' of the COVID-19 vaccination asking why it was creating a situation where states had to compete with each other to procure vaccines from manufacturers. It also stressed on the need to have a 'one-vaccination policy' and 'one price' for Coronavirus vaccines that is applicable throughout the nation.

"There are various municipal corporations issuing the global tenders to procure the vaccine. Is this the Centre's policy?: Justice Chandrachud questioned asking for clarity on the vaccination policy of the nation.

On this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta placed that the Centre had taken the responsibility to persuade manufacturers and fix a set price for the COVID-19 vaccine for every state.

SC raises questions on CoWIN platform

Another important point raised by the Supreme Court was the 'digital divide' in India. The Justices asked why CoWin portal was being predominately used for vaccination registrations given that it was not realistically possible for those in rural areas to register on the portal. The Centre was also questioned on the quick disappearance of slots on CoWIN portal for those attempting to register.

"You keep saying Digital India, Digital India, but how will you answer the digital divide?" Justice Chandrachud questioned.

On this, SG Tushar Mehta stated, "We have ket some relaxations keeping in mind the ground situation. Walk-in registrations are also allowed subject to the availability of the vaccine," he said adding that workplace vaccination has also been initiated.

Thereafter, SG Tushar Mehta told the SC that the entire eligible population would be vaccinated by the year-end. The Centre also placed that it was in contact with talks with firms like Pfizer for their COVID-19 vaccine saying that if it was successful it would be able to vaccinate its eligible population by the end of 2021.