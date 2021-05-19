COVID-19 Crisis: Ex-Union Minister Suresh Prabhu Seeks Policy Interventions For MSMEs

On Tuesday, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu demanded policy interventions for the MSMEs to help them tide over the COVID-induced challenges. In a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prabhu mentioned that he had been approached by several organizations representing MSMEs. According to him, the lockdown in multiple states had put the small businesses under tremendous stress. Requesting her to look into their genuine grievances, he called upon the Finance Ministry and RBI to take requisite steps.

In the letter, he wrote, "Survival of this MSME sector, a backbone of our economy, is critical for early revival of economy as a whole and also for protecting jobs and livelihood of millions. Some important policy interventions such as the rescheduling of loan portfolio, waiver or deferment of interest, opening a new window for infusion of both equity and loan capital, ensuring liquidity and solvency are urgently needed". At present, there are 33,53,765 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,15,96,512 patients have recovered and 2,78,719 deaths have been reported.

Wrote a letter to @nsitharaman ji reg. concerns of the MSMEs faced due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Have requested a positive policy response to enable the small business to tide over the crisis caused by the pandemic and protect the jobs and livelihood of millions. pic.twitter.com/K0WhuNXq75 — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 18, 2021

Economy on track for recovery

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office in February, India's GDP expanded by 0.4% in the third quarter (October-December) of 2020-21. Thus, India emerged as one of the only major economies in the world to post growth in the last quarter of 2020. This development also assumes significance as the country came out of a technical recession. It is pertinent to note that the GDP had contracted 23.9% and 7.5% in the first and second quarters of 2020-21 respectively. The RBI also projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5% for the financial year beginning April 1, 2021.

Moreover, global rating agency Moody's predicted that India will record a double-digit GDP growth in 2021 despite the COVID-19 crisis. It envisaged that the impact on economic activity shall be less severe than that seen in 2020 owing to the focus on 'micro-containment zones' rather than a national lockdown. At the same time, it warned that the second COVID-19 wave might impact the growth forecast owing to the reimposition of curbs. Moody's said, "The second wave of infections presents a risk to our growth forecast as the reimposition of virus management measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment".