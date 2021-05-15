COVID-19 Crisis: Flight With Medical Supplies From Kazakhstan Arrive In India

Amid undulating COVID-19 figures on the graph and a medical crisis witnessed by the nation, Kazakhstan has lent a hand of support to India's ongoing Coronavirus battle. An aircraft with a consignment of 105 ventilators, 7,50,000 masks/ respirators, and other medical equipment has arrived in New Delhi during the early hours of May 15.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this gesture "further deepening our Strategic Partnership." Taking to Twitter, he expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for their support.

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2021

Outpouring solidarity in the form of medical aid from several countries

Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of the second wave has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, countries from across the globe have expressed solidarity.

Previously, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Ukraine, Israel, Netherlands, Romania on behalf of the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, China, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward in providing assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, vaccine and other medical amenities to cater as medical requirements and essential components against the destructive COVID-19 second-wave.

COVID-19 situation in India

3,43,144 people tested positive for the COVID on Friday. With 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's caseload extended to 2,43,72,907. Active cases were 36,73,802, the death toll stood at 2,66,207. Total discharges have been 2,04,32,898. As per health bulletin updated by the ministry on Saturday morning,