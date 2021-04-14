COVID-19 Crisis: Harsh Vardhan Rules Out Vaccine Shortage In India, Puts Onus On States

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated on Wednesday that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country at present. Some opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra had raised concern over depleting stock of vaccine doses in the last few days. Maintaining that the Centre was supplying adequate vaccine doses to states, the Union Health Minister maintained that it was the latter's job to meticulously plan so that all vaccination centres under their jurisdiction have enough stock in a time-bound manner.

Dr Harsh Vardhan remarked, "I have said many times that there is no shortage of vaccines in India. The Indian government gives vaccines to all states. It is the responsibility of the states to supply adequate vaccine stock to the vaccination centres in a time-bound manner with meticulous planning and monitor this process."

Speaking at an event, Harsh Vardhan opined that strict action would be taken against individuals who are exploiting people and creating an "artificial shortage" of Remdesivir. Mentioning that the Drugs Controller General of India has directed strict action into any complaint of black marketing of Remdesivir, he added that the manufacturers have been asked to boost its production. At present, there are 13,65,704 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,23,36,036 patients have been discharged besides 1,72,085 fatalities.

Shortage of Remdesivir happened because its production was reduced as COVID19 cases were decreasing. Our drug controller and ministry held a meeting with stakeholders and asked manufacturers to strengthen the production: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/U4coEYwMVq — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in India

With a huge spurt in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, many states have imposed a night curfew and imposed restrictions on gatherings. While the vaccination is currently open only for those aged above 45 years, the Centre has taken immediate steps to increase the pace of the drive. Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI has now accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of and Sputnik V.

In an important announcement on Tuesday, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In place of the local clinical trial requirement, the post-approval bridging clinical trial shall be mandated. Furthermore, the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for 7 days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within India. A total of 9,81,74,116 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 1,31,48,122 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.