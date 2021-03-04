COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Records 8,998 New Cases & 60 Deaths; Fatality Rate At 2.39%

On Thursday, March 4, 8998 novel coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,88,183. At present, there are 85,144 active cases in the state. With 6135 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,49,484. With Mumbai recording 1103 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

60 deaths — 11 from Amravati, 5 each from Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali and Jalgaon, 4 each from Nagpur, Yavatmal and Pune, three each from Solapur and Beed, two each from Jalna, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar and Nashik and one each from Navi Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur were reported on Thursday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 35 occurred in the last 48 hours, 17 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 52,340 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,65,96,300 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 3,91,288 persons are under home quarantine, 4109 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.18 per cent, 93.66 per cent and 2.39 per cent respectively.

Read: COVID-19 Vaccination Live Updates: FM Sitharaman Gets Inoculated; 1.77 Crore Doses Given

Today, newly 8998 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 6135 patients have been cured today. Totally 2049484 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 85144.The patient recovery rate in the state is 93.66%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 4, 2021

Read: 'Coronavirus May Never Go Away': WHO Shares Update On COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 vaccination in India

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While a total of 13,87,751 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 2,13,682 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Read: COVID-19: Scientists To Explain Mysterious 'brain Fog' Symptom Of The Virus