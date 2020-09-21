COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Registers Twice As Many Recoveries As New Cases In A Day

In a welcome development, Maharashtra witnessed a significant dip in daily COVID-19 cases with only 15,738 persons testing positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday, September 21. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 12,24,380. At present, there are 2,74,623 active cases in the state. With 32,007 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 9,16,348.

344 deaths- 72 from Nagpur, 40 from Pune, 36 from Mumbai, 20 from Sangli, 18 from Jalgaon, 15 each from Solapur and Dhule, 12 each from Ahmednagar and Nashik, 8 each from Osmanabad, Beed, Kolhapur and Satara, 7 from Aurangabad, 6 each from Latur, Ratnagiri and Navi Mumbai, 5 each from Thane, Amravati and Chandrapur, 4 each from Gondia and Wardha, three each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and Nanded, two each from Washim and Pimpri Chinchwad and one each from Palghar, Vasai Virar, Raigad, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani and Yavatmal were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 33,015 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 59,12,258 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 18,58,924 persons are under home quarantine, 35,517 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 20.71%, 74.84%, and 2.7% respectively.

Read: Bihar Polls Amid COVID-19: EC To Take Decision In Next Few Days To Visit State, Says CEC Arora

Today,newly15738 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly32007patients have been cured today,totally916348patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 274623The patient recovery rate in the state is74.84%.

#MeechMazaRakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) September 21, 2020

Read: India Wants New Form Of Globalisation In Post COVID-world, Based On Fairness, Equality: FS

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 54,87,580 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 43,96,399 patients have recovered while 87,882 fatalities have been reported. There are 10,03,299 active cases in the country. With 93,356 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to more than 80%.

India tops the global figure of total recoveries, accounting for more than 19% of the world total. 76% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. 86% of the 1,130 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Read: Government Whip Tests Positive For COVID-19