COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Reports 5544 New Cases & 85 Deaths; Recoveries Top 16.8 Lakh

There was a slight dip in Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday, November 29, with 5544 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,20,059. At present, there are 90,997 active cases in the state. With 4362 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,80,926. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 940 new cases recorded in the day.

85 deaths- 24 from Pune, 18 from Mumbai, 6 from Nagpur, 5 from Yavatmal, 4 each from Navi Mumbai, Satara and Aurangabad, three each from Kalyan Dombivali and Solapur, two each from Beed, Nanded and Jalgaon and one each from Vasai Virar, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Latur and Bhandara were reported on Sunday.

Until now, a total of 47,071 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,08,04,422 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,26,555 persons are under home quarantine, 6,814 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.85%, 92.36%, and 2.59% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 93,92,919 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 88,02,267 patients have been discharged and 1,36,696 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,53,956 active cases in the country. With 42,298 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.71%.

70.43% of the 41,810 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 69% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 70.97 per cent of the 496 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

